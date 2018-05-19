Pets were blessed in Heritage Park this weekend

Some furry friends got a special treat Saturday as Salem Church in Quincy held its 10th annual pet blessing.



Pets were blessed at Heritage Park and then given a certificate.

The Quincy Humane Society has been involved for the last few years and says the event brings awareness to pet adoption.

"Tthey love the fact that their pets are blessed and that we make them a priority and they get to come here and their pets are not a nuisance we celebrate them and they do to," said Salem Church Minister Matthew Hunt.

15 pets received a blessing.

There was also a photo booth for owners to capture the moment.