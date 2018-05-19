Hancock County man arrested for child pornography

Hancock County Sheriff's Office arrested a Hamilton, Illinois man for child pornography on Thursday.

In a press release, the office said Corey R. Johnson, 34, was arrested on a warrant for possession of child pornography with intent to disseminate.

The office said this was after an investigation that lasted several months.

It included a search of Johnson's residence and electronic devices revealed the obscene material.

Hancock County States' Attorney, Rachel Bloom-Mast, filed a 10 counts, charging Corey Johnson with five counts of a Class X Felony, Child Pornography and five counts of a Class 2 Felony, Child Pornography.

Sentencing guidelines on this Class X Felony carry a mandatory minimum fine of $2,000 and a maximum fine of $100,000.

Further the defendant is subject to consecutive sentences if the child depicted is under the age of 13 and the defendant would not be eligible for probation or conditional discharge.

Johnson remains in custody at Hancock County Jail with bond set at $200,000.

The Carthage Police Department, Illinois State Police Digital Crimes Unit and Hancock County States' Attorney Office were all involved in the investigation.