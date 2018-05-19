Reunion for Vietnam Veterans - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Reunion for Vietnam Veterans

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Dozens of Vietnam Veterans, who took the honor flight two years ago got together for a reunion Saturday.

The 126th Army National Guard S&S group had their reunion at the senior center in Quincy.

They were able to catch up, grab a bite to eat, and remember their experiences of that night when they were activated to Vietnam.

"Seeing a lot of people that we really haven't seen in a number of years. Of course, we have 48 deceased members and we are honoring them too. All their wives are here," said Larry Sheffler, a retired Vietnam veteran.

 There are now fewer than 100 that remain from the 126th Army National Guard, which was the only national guard unit from Illinois that was activated. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.