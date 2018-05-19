Reunion for Vietnam Veterans

Dozens of Vietnam Veterans, who took the honor flight two years ago got together for a reunion Saturday.

The 126th Army National Guard S&S group had their reunion at the senior center in Quincy.

They were able to catch up, grab a bite to eat, and remember their experiences of that night when they were activated to Vietnam.

"Seeing a lot of people that we really haven't seen in a number of years. Of course, we have 48 deceased members and we are honoring them too. All their wives are here," said Larry Sheffler, a retired Vietnam veteran.

There are now fewer than 100 that remain from the 126th Army National Guard, which was the only national guard unit from Illinois that was activated.