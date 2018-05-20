Blue and White Day honors first responders

The Quincy community gathered in song and prayer to show support for local first responders Sunday morning.

The Cathedral of Worship hosted Blue and White Day 2018.

"It's very nice to see the community and the general public coming out to support law enforcement, with the city of Quincy and our local and state agencies." Deputy Gunnar Caster of the Adams County Sheriff's Office said.

That community support is something Illinois Department of Corrections Assistant Director Gladyse Taylor said is truly appreciated.

"It's absolutely critical." Taylor said. "We need the community to engage in all the activity, positive, negative, but be responsive."

That involvement is something Patrol Sergeant Terry Hagan of the Quincy Police Department said allows law enforcement to better serve the people in our communities.

"It's crucial to our job." Hagan said. "Part of what we do is getting information from people, and working with the community. It'd be impossible to do our jobs if we didn't get along at all, and couldn't talk to each other."

Quincy Police Chief Rob Copley added that a supportive community helps his department ensure safety.

"You're not working on egg shells." Chief Copley said. "You can do what you need to do and you know that the community has your back, and that they understand that sometime the job is tough and you've got to do what you've got to do."

Chief Copley also said that with the event being in its twelfth year, that shows just how supportive this community is of local first responders.

"You see things like this pop up, and stick around for a year or two and disappear." Chief Copley said. "This one has not. There is some real commitment behind what goes on here at Blue and White day, and we appreciate that."