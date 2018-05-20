Local Teachers are Published Authors

Two local teachers are now published authors with the release of their book "The Best Revenge: full forgiveness for the fullness of God."



The book is penned by Mexico High School journalism teacher Jami Hunt Williams, and Ralls County Elementary P.E teacher Jill Calvin.

The Best Revenge is inspired by real trials in the author's lives.

"A lot of times when we are angered with someone we like to hold that anger in and sometimes it turns into bitterness and changes us. So what this book does, it helps you to confront your unforgiveness, how to face it through God's plan," said co-author Jill Calvin

The book is now available on Amazon through Kindle or paperback.