Local Teachers are Published Authors - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Local Teachers are Published Authors

RALLS COUNTY, Mo. (WGEM) -

Two local teachers are now published authors with the release of their book "The Best Revenge: full forgiveness for the fullness of God."

The book is penned by Mexico High School journalism teacher Jami Hunt Williams, and Ralls County Elementary P.E teacher Jill Calvin.

The Best Revenge is inspired by real trials in the author's lives. 

"A lot of times when we are angered with someone we like to hold that anger in and sometimes it turns into bitterness and changes us. So what this book does, it helps you to confront your unforgiveness, how to face it through God's plan," said co-author Jill Calvin

The book is now available on Amazon through Kindle or paperback.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.