Name identified by coroner in train v. pedestrian crash

View of the tracks in town.

Arms of the crossing at the tracks.

Hancock County Coroner Kendall Beals released the name of the person involved in the Saturday morning crash in Pontoosuc, Illinois.

Beals said Wendy Walker, 46, of Pontoosuc was involved in the train v. pedestrian crash.

Hancock County Sheriff's Office said it happened at 2:51 a.m. near the intersection of Mercer Street and 6th Street in Pontoosuc, Illinois.

BNSF railway contacted the office about the incident.

Beals said he was called to the scene a little after 3 a.m.

The investigation is ongoing by both the sheriff and coroners office and no other details were provided at this time.