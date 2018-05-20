Name identified by coroner in train v. pedestrian crash - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Name identified by coroner in train v. pedestrian crash

HANCOCK COUNTY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Hancock County Coroner Kendall Beals released the name of the person involved in the Saturday morning crash in Pontoosuc, Illinois. 

Beals said Wendy Walker, 46, of Pontoosuc was involved in the train v. pedestrian crash. 

Hancock County Sheriff's Office said it happened at 2:51 a.m. near the intersection of Mercer Street and 6th Street in Pontoosuc, Illinois. 

BNSF railway contacted the office about the incident. 

Beals said he was called to the scene a little after 3 a.m. 

The investigation is ongoing by both the sheriff and coroners office and no other details were provided at this time.

