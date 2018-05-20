Name identified by coroner in train v. pedestrian crash

The Illinois House has approved legislation to create a procedure to temporarily confiscate guns from people threatening violence.More >>
A newspaper reports three women have accused a Democratic state senator running for Iowa governor of sexual misconduct that includes inappropriate touching.More >>
State parks are now giving employment preference to former military. Wakonda State Park is gearing up for a busy Memorial Day weekend. If one is planning to visit over the holiday, they can expect to see some veterans working around the park.More >>
Hannibal Free Public Library will host a summer reading kick-off for the public at Central Park on Wednesday May 23 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.More >>
Adams County's indigent death policy is now being reviewed and changed. This all comes after public push back as to how the county handles deaths when people can't afford to pay for the funeral costs.More >>
A newly formed committee could ultimately change the face of city government in Quincy.More >>
The past few months have been tense for Tri-State farmers amid fears of a trade war with China.More >>
Quincy Public Schools now has a clearer view of what their finances are going to look like at the end of the fiscal year, and it appears as though the district will not finish in the red.More >>
Home is where the heart is. That's the case for officer David Damron who joined the police department in his hometown of Hannibal just over a year ago.More >>
