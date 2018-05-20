2018 Quincy Notre Dame High School Graduation

Quincy Notre Dame High School held its graduation ceremony Sunday afternoon.



Today marked a milestone for the class of 2018. Students and their families filled the gym to celebrate. Diplomas were handed out by Principal Mark McDowell and he credits the students for the work they've done over the past four years.

"It's a day long in the making. Four years of hard work, determination, and a lot of self sacrifice. On behalf of our graduates, so today we take time out to commemorate what they've done. On behalf of themselves, their class and more importantly the institution and the communities that they'll serve," said Principal McDowell.

Phil Conover, Quincy University President, was the commencement speaker.