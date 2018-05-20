National EMS Week brought families to Quincy Mall

National EMS week began with some hands on learning for families at the Quincy Mall.



First responders from Adams county and Illinois State police brought their vehicles and equipment Sunday afternoon. Crews also showed off new ambulance equipment, toured fire trucks, and got to see some canine demonstrations

"Definitely with the murals, they definitely want to show their appreciation back to veterans and first responders in the area. But to be able to have the community involved, if it wasn't for them, we wouldn't have a reason to do what we do. So to be able to have the community see the unveil, really means a lot," said United States Army Recruiter David Krum.

A ribbon cutting was held to introduce the new murals on the walls.

Military and first responders now line the inside of the mall.

It was painted by students and faculty of local high schools and colleges.

