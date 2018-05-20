Fort Madison Police Closing in on Card Skimmer Suspect

Picture of the vehicle that police found in the video.

Fort Madison police said they are closing in on the suspect who placed a credit card skimmer at local ATM this weekend.



On Facebook, police said Sunday that they are working with Connection Bank, and have a person of interest.

FMPD is confident that no ones banking information was compromised because the department has it in their hands.

The video at the bank also doesn't show the suspect returning to the machine at anytime to get information.

The skimmer was installed at approximately 5:45 a.m at the west end location and removed by police at 2:30 p.m.

If you still see fraudulent charges on your statements please contact your bank and FMPD so we can look into it.

Also no ones personal information is comprised due to it not being stored on the card itself.

The card skimmer was found Saturday.

Card skimmers come in many shapes and sizes and typically look identical to the original card reader.

Card skimmers are used to obtain the information of the card being used. This information can then be transferred to another card that has a magnetic strip and then be used at a store or used online with the card information that was captured.

FMPD strongly recommends that before inserting your card, pull on the card reader itself. If there is any play in the reader then do not use it and notify an employee or local officials.

If anyone has any information regarding this, please contact FMPD at 319-372-2525.