Local businessman awarded Distinguished Citizen in Adams County - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Local businessman awarded Distinguished Citizen in Adams County

Posted:
Bill Daniels addressing the crowd at the event. Bill Daniels addressing the crowd at the event.
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

A longtime Quincy businessman and volunteer was honored with the 2018 Boy Scouts Distinguished Citizen Award.

Bill Daniels has served on multiple boards of trustees in the Quincy area and has been the leader of a lot community organizations.

This year marked the 24th award banquet and It's a major fundraiser for the Mississippi Valley Council, Boy Scouts of America.

Past recipients included Tom Oakley. 

