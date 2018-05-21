Bomb threat at Blessing Hospital

Blessing Hospital returned to normal operations Monday afternoon following a bomb threat that prompted a lockdown at Blessing Hospital Monday morning.

Communications Coordinator Steve Felde said all areas of the Blessing Health System were searched and cleared, and the lockdown was lifted at 12:48 p.m.

At 11:52 a.m. Blessing posted the following to Twitter:

QPD have confirmed the threat is false claim. Public is asked to observe the lockdown and not enter, but can exit as needed. If you are in need of emergency medical assistance, go to the Emergency Department at Blessing Hospital and understand that belongings will be searched.

In another Tweet Blessing stated:

QPD has confirmed the threat is false claim. Employees that need access to the facilities must enter through the Emergency Department entrance for Blessing Hospital & Blessing Health Center & understand their belongings will be searched.

Maureen Kahn, Blessing President and CEO, told WGEM News that Blessing had received an anonymous call at 10:24 a.m. Monday that a bomb had been placed by a patient within the hospital. Kahn said the call was seven seconds long and stated that they had four hours to find the bomb.



"We put our bomb threat policy into action and alerted everyone, including the police," Kahn said. "We had a high degree of suspicion of an individual. The police have interviewed them, concluded their interview at this point in time. The individual admitted to putting a female up to making the telephone call."

Kahn said 90% of the building had been inspected and cleared by noon and they would finish the inspection, even though the police do not believe the treat was credible.

A patient, who said she was getting a blood draw in the lab at about 10:45 a.m., told WGEM News the hospital made an internal announcement that there was an "active bomb threat". She said hospital employees were staffing the doors.

Kahn said Quincy Medical Group and Davita both have operations at Blessing properties. She said those operations are closed for the day, per their own bomb threat policies.