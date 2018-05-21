Prep Athlete of the Week Ballot - Week 39

Place your vote now for Week 39 of the WGEM SportsCenter and Hannibal Regional Prep Athlete of the Week. Reminder that this online vote consists of one total vote towards determining the weekly winner. Thanks for participating!
Jordan Johnson (QHS) – He capped an outstanding spring by winning the Illinois Class 3A state title in the discus with a new personal and school record throw of 196-feet, 9-inches.
Hannah Peters (QND) – Several players have stood along the way to the Lady Raiders defending their Class 1A state soccer championship, but in the title game win over Winnetka it was Peters coming up big with two goals and two assists.
Charly Tschibuabua (Rushville-Industry) – Charly is the Illinois Class 1A state champ in the 400-meter dash in 49.17 seconds, plus he finished 5th place in the 100 and 4th place in the 200 meters.