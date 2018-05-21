Ellington Elementary students tour Adams County EMS Station - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Ellington Elementary students tour Adams County EMS Station

Posted:
By Jim Roberts, Social Media & Digital Content Manager
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

The Adams County Ambulance and Emergency Medical Services opened their station up to local students Monday as part of National E.M.S Week.

First graders from Ellington Elementary School toured the station and learned how paramedics help someone during an emergency situation, learned about the different equipment and were able to go inside the ambulance.

Paramedic Derek Wells said, "We're never going to know when we're needed, so it's really important for them to not be afraid when they need to call us for their loved-ones or themselves if they need us."

Officials said this was their second year having the students tour the station.

