Netflix show sparks teen suicide concerns

The Netflix show, "13 Reasons Why" which focuses on suicide with teenagers, has left local mental health experts wanting to send a warning to viewers.

During its first season, internet searches for "suicide "skyrocketed. That concerns people at Transitions and they want to make sure parents know what their kids are watching.

Now with a second season of the show out, Barbara Chapin, the Director of Development at Transitions, wants teens and parents to both be involved.

"We would encourage parents to actually watch it with their teens, so they can talk to their teen about what they're witnessing and how the teen is feeling about the information that is shared," Chapin said.

Along with urging parents to get involved, Transitions is taking steps of their own to relate to teens who come in needing help.

"One of the first things I try to do is check and see where the person is at emotionally, try to meet them at the level where they're at, kind of find out what's going on with them, what may be some of the reasons that they're having the feelings that they're having," Chapin said.

"We have a lot of information of tips for parents, tips for teens, tips for people themselves who may be struggling with suicide, and a lot of information about helping resources in the community," Chapin said.

Transitions is a member of a coalition of nonprofits, educational and research institutions, membership organizations, advocacy groups and professionals that issued a statement urging adults to make an effort to watch the series with youth and to talk with them about the issues raised in the show. The full statement can be found at 13reasonswhytoolkit.org.

Transitions 24 Hour crisis line is 217-222-1166.

CDC Suicide prevention resources can be found here.

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is available 24/7 at 800-273-8255.

You can also find links to suicide hotlines in Illinois, Iowa and Missouri below:

More options in Adams County:

Crisis Hotline: (217) 222-1166

Walk-in Assistance: Transitions at 4409 Maine Street, Quincy, IL

Assistance for Children: Transitions SASS Program (Screening Assessment and Support Services) 1-800-345-9049

Support Group: Left Behind/Moving Forward meets at Transitions on the third Monday of each month at 6:07 p.m.

In Hannibal, Mark Twain Behavioral Health has a 24-hour crisis hotline at 800-356-5395.