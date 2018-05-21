Carthage gets state grant to work on neighborhoods

Map of the area that is targeted in the program.

Houses that could be fixed for the program.

Imagine looking out your window and seeing damaged homes and neglected properties.

A city in Hancock County, Illinois is now working to get it cleaned up.

Times are tough for a lot of residents living in Carthage, Illinois, and fixing up a home can be expensive.

"I would say $1,500 to just do a small project like this," Schofield said.

Devin Schofield and his family are trying to replace the roof.

They fixed up one side, but need more money to finish the other side and a grant would help.

"To put it back in a safe savings for when people with low-income need it, then it can help out a lot more," Schofield said.

Thanks to a $400,000 Community Block Grant from the state of Illinois, Carthage Mayor Jim Nightingale said families can finish projects in this neighborhood that has been targeted for years.

"This is would be our second one and it went really well, we got eight houses done," Mayor Nightingale said.

Andrew Nelson said he bought this home that was virtually unlivable and has remodeled. The grant money could go a long way.

"I've been remodeling my house over last five years," Nelson said. " I have all the interior done. The exterior is the last on the list so it would be a big help. "

Neighbors said if you walk down Marion Street, you will see a lot of homes that need work or have been vacant for several years.

That's why the work behind me of mowing the grass or cleaning the outside will beautify the neighborhood.

"There's a lot of nicer homes around here, but this neighborhood has seen a lot of people moving and leaving and I think this would help draw people in," Nelson said.

The city say it works.

"It's a forgivable loan if they stay in their home and it helps them a lot," Nightingale said.

Jeff Cozadd with Western Illinois regional planning says homeowners who qualify will automatically receive applications in the mail.

Money will be handed out on a priority list and homeowners have two years to complete the project once they are finished.