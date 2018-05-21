Summer Meals Program in new location in Hancock County

Kitchen in the back of the dining area.

The summer food program is set to begin in Carthage so children don't go hungry over the summer.

The program starts June 4 and ends August 3.

It provides children a location to eat lunch when school is not in session.

There are no reservations needed, all the kids have to do is show up to the kitchen at Hickory Grove Apartments on 400 South Adams Street to eat.

The kitchen is open from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. The program is funded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture.