Boil order issued in New London

NEW LONDON, Mo. (WGEM) -

A water main break in New London, Missouri has prompted officials to enact a boil order for 48 hours, according to the city's mayor, Mary Jane White.

The water main break happened Monday afternoon. 

The boil order is for the entire city, according to the mayor.

