Quincy leaders discuss traffic issues, curbside services - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Quincy leaders discuss traffic issues, curbside services

Posted:
The intersection of 17th and Spring St. in Quincy The intersection of 17th and Spring St. in Quincy
Quincy City Council meets Monday night Quincy City Council meets Monday night

Stop signs are coming to a sometimes busy intersection in Quincy. Our news-gathering partners at the Herald-Whig report that aldermen agreed with a traffic commission plan to put stop signs at the intersection of 17th and Spring. Aldermen were concerned with people speeding in the area, and visibility around parked cars.

Meanwhile, a newly formed committee continues to look at ways to save on Quincy curbside services. That includes cutting down on yard waste collection and doubling the costs of garbage stickers, 

All of this in an effort to save the city a combined $2.7 million dollars in costs 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.