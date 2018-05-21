Second inmate dies after suicide at Marion County Jail - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Second inmate dies after suicide at Marion County Jail

Posted:
MARION COUNTY, Mo. (WGEM) -

Adams County Coroner Jim Keller confirmed Monday night, inmate Charles Whitley died from injuries from an apparent suicide attempt in the Marion County Jail.

Keller says the hanging happened May 15 and Whitley died May 17.

This death comes just days after the hanging death of Timothy Brokes Jr. in his cell at the jail. Authorities say that death was also a suicide.

