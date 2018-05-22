Monday's Area Scores - May 21

Quincy started the postseason with a bang beating Springfield in the regional quarterfinals.

**High School Baseball**



(MSHSAA)

*Class 2 Sectional*

Sturgeon: 4

Canton: 5

Lance Logsdon: Walk-off RBI double



Russellville: 6

Iberia: 3

(9 Innings)

-- Canton at Russellville (Wednesday, 5:30 p.m.)



Valle Catholic:

Van-Far:

(postponed, rescheduled for Tuesday - 5 p.m.)



*Class 3 Sectional*

Hallsville: 15

Clark County: 12

Chandler Bevans: solo HR

Indians: trailed 7-0 after the top of the 1st inning



(IHSA)

*Class 4A Edwardsville Regional Quarterfinals)

Quincy High: 5

Springfield: 1

Trevor Wiemelt: CG, 5 K's

Dax Flowerree: 2 hits, RBI

-- QHS vs. O'Fallon (Wednesday, 4:15 p.m.)





**High School Softball**



(IHSA)

*Class 1A Carrollton Regional Championship*

Griggsville-Perry: 1

North Greene: 5

Jordan Brite: CG, 9 K's (RBI)



*Class 3A Canton Regional Quarterfinals*

Peoria: 0

Macomb: 18

-- Macomb vs. Washington (Tuesday, 4:30 p.m.)





**High School Soccer, Boys**



(Class 2A Substate)

Keokuk: 0

Washington: 1



Fort Madison: 0

Clear Creek-Amana: 7



(Class 1A Substate)

Central Lee: 0

Holy Trinity: 2