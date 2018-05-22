Monday's Area Scores - May 21

**High School Baseball**
(MSHSAA)
*Class 2 Sectional*
Sturgeon: 4
Canton: 5
Lance Logsdon: Walk-off RBI double
Russellville: 6
Iberia: 3
(9 Innings)
-- Canton at Russellville (Wednesday, 5:30 p.m.)
Valle Catholic:
Van-Far:
(postponed, rescheduled for Tuesday - 5 p.m.)
*Class 3 Sectional*
Hallsville: 15
Clark County: 12
Chandler Bevans: solo HR
Indians: trailed 7-0 after the top of the 1st inning
(IHSA)
*Class 4A Edwardsville Regional Quarterfinals)
Quincy High: 5
Springfield: 1
Trevor Wiemelt: CG, 5 K's
Dax Flowerree: 2 hits, RBI
-- QHS vs. O'Fallon (Wednesday, 4:15 p.m.)
**High School Softball**
(IHSA)
*Class 1A Carrollton Regional Championship*
Griggsville-Perry: 1
North Greene: 5
Jordan Brite: CG, 9 K's (RBI)
*Class 3A Canton Regional Quarterfinals*
Peoria: 0
Macomb: 18
-- Macomb vs. Washington (Tuesday, 4:30 p.m.)
**High School Soccer, Boys**
(Class 2A Substate)
Keokuk: 0
Washington: 1
Fort Madison: 0
Clear Creek-Amana: 7
(Class 1A Substate)
Central Lee: 0
Holy Trinity: 2
