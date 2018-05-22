Palmyra's Sublette to showcase golf talent at Columbia College

PALMYRA, Mo. (WGEM) -- As far as consistency goes Laithan Sublette was the definition of it on the golf course.



Rarely did Sublette post a crooked number at Palmyra, especially the last couple of years.



Sublette officially put an end to his high school playing days while ushering in his college career on Monday morning.



Less than a week after a fourth place finish at state Sublette pledged to forge ahead on the links with Columbia College.



Sublette says reaching this milestone is big, but not the top of the mountain.



"I thought college was like the professional level, so my goal has always been to play college golf, and obviously now I want to play professionally, but it's just a dream come true and I can't thank everyone enough," Sublette said.



"Really just the connections I have with the coaches and obviously I have family (in Columbia). It just made it feel like home."



Sublette led the Panthers to their second consecutive state tournament appearance as a team this spring where they finished in third place.



Last season he helped guide Palmyra to a second place finish and a fifth place finish as an individual.