Super Opportunity: QND eyes a spot in the Final Four

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -- They have outscored their first four postseason opponents 33-1 en route to earning a spot in Tuesday's Super-Sectional.



But the Quincy Notre Dame girls soccer team knows the competition level is about to hit another notch.



For the Raiders it's all about playing their style.



"I just think coming out every single game with the same intensity, and making sure our defense is solid, is really important to us," defender Molly Penn said.



"No matter who were playing do what we need to do."



According to forward Hannah Peters, "We're just really excited and motivated. We have a goal set in mind and we're determined to finish."



Head coach Mark Longo added, "If we just show up with the attitude that we're going to out-work (the opponent), then we'll be in good shape."



Next up for QND is Joliet Catholic at Illinois Valley Community College.



Kickoff is set for 4 p.m. in Oglesby, Illinois.