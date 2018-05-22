John Wood Community College hosting meeting to "try on a new career"

John Wood Community College is hosting an informational meeting for adults to "try on a new career" Tuesday from 6 p.m.to 8 p.m. at the JWCC Workforce Development Center, located at 4220 Kochs Lane.

People attending can learn about in-demand careers and meet with employers ready to hire. College officials said many are unaware of the opportunity in careers such as healthcare, manufacturing, transportation, logistics, welding, electrical, industrial maintenance and emergency services.

Attendees can match their interests and skills with possible jobs, learn how long training will take and financial aid available. Along with learning how classes can fit their schedule and what salary they can expect to make after graduation.

Food will be served and people can register to win a laptop or a free class from John Wood Community College. The meeting is free and open to the public.

To register visit: http://jwcc.edu/trycareers and for more information call 217.641.4957.