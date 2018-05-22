WGEM-TV, the dominant #1 NBC affiliate in Quincy, Illinois, seeks a Sports Director to lead an award-winning sports team. This is a rare opportunity. This is our first sports director search in nearly 15 years.

Why is this such a stable position? Because this is a sports person’s dream job! Anchoring, play-by-play and reporting…you’ll have the opportunity to grow your skills in every aspect of sports broadcasting.

You’ll oversee daily, hyper-local sports coverage that focuses on local high school and college teams. You’ll oversee and anchor the award-winning WGEM Sports Extra highlight and profile show. You’ll go beyond the game and tell stories about the true character of athletes, coaches and the communities that support local high school and college teams.

Additionally, our team broadcasts local sports play-by-play on television, our ESPN Sports Radio station and digital platforms.

The chosen candidate will have the leadership skills necessary to set and carry out a vision, schedule and coach sports employees, and organize coverage plans. You will be a hands-on leader, as you report, shoot, write, edit, produce and anchor.

Applicants must have a college degree in a related field and experience in television sports anchoring and reporting. Experience with I-News, Avid Media Composer, Frankly Producer Tool and Social News Desk is a benefit.

WGEM News is a recipient of multiple Emmys and Edward R. Murrow Awards. The team has also been recognized for journalistic excellence time and again by numerous organizations in Illinois, Missouri, and Iowa.

We’re the flagship station for Quincy Media, Inc. With 18 stations doing news, there are many advancement opportunities within our company.

Learn more about Quincy Media here:

http://www.careersatquincy.com/global/category.asp?c=210412&clipId=13324932&autostart=true

If you want to learn and grow in a collaborative environment, we want to hear from you!

Send a link to your reel, resume and references to:

Chad Mahoney

WGEM News Director

cmahoney@wgem.com

WGEM is an Equal Opportunity Employer.