Emily McCarter is a Content Producer for WGEM News. She joined the station fulltime in 2018 after reporting as an intern the summer before.

Emily earned her Bachelor of Journalism degree with an emphasis in News Producing from the University of Missouri. One of Emily’s favorite things about producing is being able to add a bit of her creativity to every story in the newscast.

During her time as a Mizzou Tiger, she produced, reported, and anchored for KOMU-TV in Columbia, MO. She also reported and anchored for the student-run station MU-TV and reported for KBIA-FM.

Emily loves playing tennis, cheering for the St. Louis Cardinals, listening to Broadway showtunes, and watching her guilty pleasure The Bachelor and The Bachelorette!

Have a news tip or want Emily to help tell your story? Just shoot her an email at emccarter@wgem.com.