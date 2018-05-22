Hannibal police use incentive to attract more officers

Home is where the heart is. That's the case for officer David Damron who joined the police department in his hometown of Hannibal just over a year ago.

"You're going out and you see kids walking down the street, the kids are waving at you and you wave back at em and smile, stop and talk. If you have the time, stop and maybe shoot a couple hoops with them and stuff so it's good to get out and do things with people too." said Damron.

But recruiting new officers that are not from Northeast Missouri can be a challenge for Hannibal Police Chief Lyndell Davis. That's why the department will reimburse new officers for police academy tuition.

"So, after they work their first year, they'll get a two thousand dollar check up for 3 years which is a total of $6,000which is about what police academies cost." said Davis.

The goal of this incentive program is to get more officers in squad cars just like this.

Davis explained "By the time we thoroughly vet those applicants, a lot of times we end up with very few or none left but that is necessary in order for us to do what we need to do to make sure we have the type of people that need to carry out their duties."

Officer Damron said a small town has a lot to offer especially for a new police officer, "You're gonna be busy. You're gonna have stuff to do. So if you're somebody that doesn't like to be idle and doesn't like to sit around this is the place for you. They're gonna have work for you left and right and you're gonna get experience super fast."

Chief Davis says the incentive program will start July 1st and only people who are in the police academy or have graduated the academy in the last twelve months are eligible.

To apply to Hannibal's Police Department, you must be between the ages of 21 and 36, a graduate of a police academy and licensed to practice law enforcement in Missouri, and you must past several written and physical tests. If you want to apply to the station, you can do so at the police department or online.