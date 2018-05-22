County forgives back taxes owed on former hospital - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

County forgives back taxes owed on former hospital

Posted:
By Brett Knese, Multimedia Journalist
Connect
Part of the old St. Elizabeth's Hospital in Hannibal Part of the old St. Elizabeth's Hospital in Hannibal
Entrance to the old St. Elizabeth's hospital Entrance to the old St. Elizabeth's hospital
Developers are looking at turning the building into income restricted senior apartments Developers are looking at turning the building into income restricted senior apartments
A busted window at the old St. Elizabeth's Hospital A busted window at the old St. Elizabeth's Hospital
The old St. Elizabeth's hospital in Hannibal The old St. Elizabeth's hospital in Hannibal
HANNIBAL, Mo. (WGEM) -

The Marion County Commission says they will use back taxes owed on the old St. Elizabeth Hospital to help fund the redevelopment of the property.

Presiding County Commissioner Lyndon Bode said there are about $47,000 worth of back taxes and penalties owed on the property.

Hannibal City Council and the Hannibal School Board have already agreed to forgive their portions of the back taxes and Bode said the county has agreed to do the same.

"With the back taxes, it's not a very easy process and something the county commission, city, or school district, none of us look at very often but there are provisions in the law if something like this occurs with a special circumstance that we can forgive and allow back taxes to be foregone." explained Bode.

City officials hope to hear back from the Missouri Housing Development Commission about a tax incentive program that would also help fund the redevelopment project on June 14th.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.