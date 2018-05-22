Central Lee looking to add new resource officer next year

Lee County Board of Supervisors to make decision in a few weeks.

Deputy Tom Obermann could be paroling the school next year.

A rural school in southeast Iowa is the only one in Lee County without a school resource officer, but that might change.

The school board and sheriff's office are working to put one in the high school next year.

Central Lee is the school in between Keokuk and Fort Madison and the school lacks a fast response from law enforcement. Administrators say this new school resource officer would make a big difference if there ever was a school shooting.

If a shooting would occur at Central Lee, it would take deputies a while to get there.

"From the sheriff's office to Central Lee, going as fast as we can go is between six to nine minutes," Sheriff Weber said. "We have seen how long it takes, generally speaking, most school shootings are done in five minutes."

High School Principal Nicole Herdrich said the school board acted fast, even before the school shooting in Santa Fe, Texas.

"You want your kids protected and so from the outside perspective, this is one way to make sure it doesn't happen," Herdrich said.

Sheriff Stacy Weber said Deputy Tom Obermann has been named the next school resource officer.

His position still needs to be approved by the county board of supervisors to make it official and they are discussing how much this will impact the sheriff's staff.

"There are things our school systems can do to make our schools more safe," Gary Folluo said.

Central Lee has made a lot of safety improvements over the years, like adding a security device in order to get through the front doors.

But a resource officer would make a huge difference for students walking through the hallways.

"You're saying, we mean business, we are not going to take any of this," Herdrich said.

Weber has a daughter at Central Lee High School and Principal Herdrich's daughter is entering her freshman year next year, so they know how important this move is.

"Since I have been sheriff, I have made that well know that kids are our priority," Weber said.

If approved, Deputy Obermann would patrol the campus next year.

The school district is expected to pay for part of the $40,000 position and it is applying for a grant to cover the rest.