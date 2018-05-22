Officials talk mental health improvements in Lee County - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

LEE COUNTY, Ia. (WGEM) -

Iowa leaders joined local health officials and law enforcement talked about the state of mental health in Lee County on Tuesday.

They met at the sheriff's office to get an update on new programs and initiatives. 

Ryanne Wood is Lee County's Administrator for mental health. 

She says there has been a lot of focus on the jail, since roughly 45 percent of jail inmates deal with a mental health crisis. 

"Not only to address their medical needs but to normalize their participation in community life," Wood said. "Getting them connected with work, community, natural supports and resources to become self sufficient and productive citizens."

Lee County will receive crisis intervention training in October.

Officials say CIT helps officers deal with people who struggle with mental health issues during an emergency.

