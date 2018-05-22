Sectional Shot: Liberty finds its groove at the right time

LIBERTY, Ill. (WGEM) -- The balancing act of plenty of time indoors while trying to gain confidence turned into early season struggles for the Liberty baseball team.



But first year head coach Brigham John continued to preach patience.



It turns out the Eagles listened and found their groove in the season's most important stretch.



They have won seven consecutive games, including three at last week's regional with victories over Payson, Triopia, and Central.



In two of those contests they combined for 27 runs and also won a 2-0 pitchers dual to prove they can win in a variety of ways.



"They know this time of year it's win or go home and they really don't want to go home," John said.



"They want to keep coming here, and putting in all the work, and keep doing the little things."



According to senior Dalton Lentz, "I think the difference is at the end of the season the team has really started to believe in ourselves, and our batting has been coming around for us."



John says the Eagles are enjoying every moment.



"It's been a lot of fun," he said. "The guys have really bought in and they understand that it's now or never for those seniors, and they've really grasped that."



Earlier this spring Liberty had to fight through a four-game losing streak and gave up a combined 48 runs.



They bounced back in successful fashion with only one loss over the better part of the last four weeks. Leading the way has been a group of seniors who stared down adversity and came away with a regional championship at the very least.



"We've played together ever since we started playing T-ball," senior Shane Ormond indicated.



"When you have a group like that that's tightly strung, and a community like this, anything can happen."



Lentz added: "The senior class has always had that word potential over their head and we've finally come to bring that potential together. It's just finally started clicking for us towards the end of the season."



The Eagles soar to the Abingdon-Avon sectional to face Delavan in Wednesday's semifinals. The nightcap features Jacksonville Routt and Illini Bluffs.



The winners of that doubleheader match wits in the championship game on Saturday morning.