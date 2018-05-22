Highland's Johnston off to John Wood to continue hoops career

LEWISTOWN, Mo. (WGEM) -- The John Wood men's basketball team has added another piece to next season's puzzle.



Once again, head coach Brad Hoyt dipped into the Clarence Cannon Conference talent pool.



Highland standout point guard Keetan Johnston is the newest Trail Blazer after signing on with the program Tuesday afternoon.



Johnston is joining Clark County's Chandler Bevans, and QND alum Justin Bottorff, in what's turning into be an impressive incoming recruiting class.



"It's a dream come true. I've been given the opportunity to keep going on (and) I'm going to work even more harder from here on out," Johnston said.



"It may lead into something else, not just basketball at the next level, but maybe even a level higher than that, if I keep my work ethic up."



Johnston fought back from a significant knee injury which prevented him from playing on gridiron, and capped off his senior basketball season as an Honorable Mention All-Herald Whig selection.