QPS expecting budget surplus

By Patrick Doss, Multimedia Journalist
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Quincy Public Schools now has a clearer view of what their finances are going to look like at the end of the fiscal year, and it appears as though the district will not finish in the red.

Superintendent Roy Webb said on Tuesday that the district estimates that it will end the fiscal year with a roughly $300,000 surplus in funds.

He credited more property tax revenue, cuts made in the last year to some staff positions, as well as an additional $439,000 in state funding as big reasons for the improved finances.

"It really goes a long way to help stabilize our funding, because the last three years or longer we've had some deficit spending and so that's a part to stabilize our finances so going forward we can start to build fund balances." Webb said.

Webb added that the transportation budget is expected to finish with a minor deficit, but if the district receives grant funding that could change.

