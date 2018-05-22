New committee reviews city government in Quincy

The Roadmap to Sustainability Committee had its second meeting Tuesday evening to review the city's budget.

A newly formed committee could ultimately change the face of city government in Quincy.

The Roadmap to Sustainability Committee had its second meeting Tuesday evening to review the city's budget. The committee was originally formed following the $1.8 million shortfall last fiscal year. Members say their goal is to look at different revenue sources and possible cutbacks in order to generate more money for the city.

"Do some comparisons with some other towns," said Jeff VanCamp, chairman of the Roadmap to Sustainability Committee. "Normally I don't like those kind of comparisons but in this case it was pretty instructive to see in some cases Quincy is a little out of whack. We really need to look at that and try and bring ourselves more into line with some of that."

The committee meets again in two weeks.

Ideas will then be presented to Quincy City Council for approval by the end of summer.