Adams County's indigent death policy being reviewed

The new proposal will go before the Adams County Legislative Committee on June 5.

New language to the policy says the coroner has the right to release the body for medical research.

Adams County's indigent death policy is now being reviewed and changed. This all comes after public push back as to how the county handles deaths when people can't afford to pay for the funeral costs.

Currently, if someone dies and their family can't afford to pay for the funeral costs, Coroner Jim Keller keeps the death certificate until the family can pay the $1,000 cost for cremation. State's Attorney Gary Farha says this new policy will have family members sign an affidavit saying they and the decedent don't have money, therefore taking that duty off of the coroner's shoulders. The affidavit would go on file, and if the county finds out that the family does have money, the county could take the family to court for perjury.

"The coroner is just trying to do his job but he's ill-equipped to handle these types of issues," said Farha. "I think the policy will change how money is attempting to be collected from a decedents estate that the county is taking on the obligation of burying."

The county is also going to try and seek reimbursement from the state whenever possible, which wasn't previously being done. According to the state comptroller, there's more than $9 million available for indigent deaths.

Farha says they also discussed the withholding of death certificates, and those will now be released sooner.

The new proposal will go before the Adams County Legislative Committee on June 5. The county board has final approval next month.