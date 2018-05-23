Tuesday's Area Scores - May 22

**High School Soccer, Girls**
(IHSA)
*Class 1A Oglesby Super-Sectional*
QND: 4
Joliet Catholic: 1
Maddie Peters/Olivia Dreyer/Molly Penn/Morgan Evans: goals
Raiders: second consecutive trip to state (fifth time in last 9 years)
-- QND vs. Belleville Althoff (Friday, 5 p.m. in Naperville) - teams played to a 1-1 draw at Althoff on April 7
(IGHSAU)
*Regular Season*
Holy Trinity: 6
Keokuk: 2
Taylor Boeding/Elle Rashid: 2 goals each
**High School Softball**
(IHSA)
*Class 1A Camp Point Sectional Semifinals*
North Greene: 1
Central: 2
Mady Wear: Walk-off RBI single
Calhoun: 1
Brown County: 0
-- Central vs. Calhoun (Saturday, 11 a.m.)
*Class 2A Farmington Sectional Semifinals*
Beardstown: 0
Rockridge: 9
-- Rockridge vs. Illini West/Brimfield winner (Saturday, 11 a.m.)
*Class 4A Moline Regional Semifinals*
Quincy High: 0
Rock Island: 10
Ashley Peters: CG 1-hitter, 11 K's
*Class 3A Canton Regional Semifinals*
Macomb: 1
Washington: 7
(IGHSAU)
*Regular Season*
Durant: 9
Keokuk: 0
**High School Baseball**
(MSHSAA)
*Class 2 Sectional*
Valle Catholic: 3
Van-Far: 1
Indians: finish 10-7
(IHSAA)
*Regular Season*
Burlington ND: 10
Keokuk: 0
