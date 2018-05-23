Tuesday's Area Scores - May 22

**High School Soccer, Girls**



(IHSA)

*Class 1A Oglesby Super-Sectional*

QND: 4

Joliet Catholic: 1

Maddie Peters/Olivia Dreyer/Molly Penn/Morgan Evans: goals

Raiders: second consecutive trip to state (fifth time in last 9 years)

-- QND vs. Belleville Althoff (Friday, 5 p.m. in Naperville) - teams played to a 1-1 draw at Althoff on April 7



(IGHSAU)

*Regular Season*

Holy Trinity: 6

Keokuk: 2

Taylor Boeding/Elle Rashid: 2 goals each





**High School Softball**



(IHSA)

*Class 1A Camp Point Sectional Semifinals*

North Greene: 1

Central: 2

Mady Wear: Walk-off RBI single



Calhoun: 1

Brown County: 0

-- Central vs. Calhoun (Saturday, 11 a.m.)



*Class 2A Farmington Sectional Semifinals*

Beardstown: 0

Rockridge: 9

-- Rockridge vs. Illini West/Brimfield winner (Saturday, 11 a.m.)



*Class 4A Moline Regional Semifinals*

Quincy High: 0

Rock Island: 10

Ashley Peters: CG 1-hitter, 11 K's



*Class 3A Canton Regional Semifinals*

Macomb: 1

Washington: 7



(IGHSAU)

*Regular Season*

Durant: 9

Keokuk: 0





**High School Baseball**



(MSHSAA)

*Class 2 Sectional*

Valle Catholic: 3

Van-Far: 1

Indians: finish 10-7



(IHSAA)

*Regular Season*

Burlington ND: 10

Keokuk: 0