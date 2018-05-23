Federal transportation board wanting seat belts on all new schoo - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Federal transportation board wanting seat belts on all new school buses

Posted:
By Drew Brown, Multimedia Journalist
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

 A federal transportation panel on is recommending all states equipped new large school buses with  both lap and shoulder seat belts.

The discussion comes after after a school bus collided with a dump truck in New Jersey, killing a student and teacher last week.

Quincy Public Schools Superintendent Roy Webb says, if required by law the district would equip all buses with seat belts. Webb added money would be a concern, adding if regulations are passed, he hopes funding would be provide for the changes.

Webb says some buses do have seat belts, but they are commonly used by their special education program.

"Kids are safe here in Quincy as well to, we've had a couple of accidents this year but kids have all been safe on those buses and we haven't had any injuries or tragedies on a school bus here in Quincy," Webb said.

