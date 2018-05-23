Funding an issue for the Amtrak project in Fort Madison - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Funding an issue for the Amtrak project in Fort Madison

Posted:
Proposed location at Sante Fe Depot on 10th Street. Proposed location at Sante Fe Depot on 10th Street.
Amtrak sign at current location in Fort Madison. Amtrak sign at current location in Fort Madison.
Track at the current location on 20th Street. Track at the current location on 20th Street.
Two tracks that run through downtown Fort Madison. Two tracks that run through downtown Fort Madison.
Sign in downtown Fort Madison. Sign in downtown Fort Madison.
FORT MADISON, Ia. (WGEM) -

A new Amtrak platform in Fort Madison has been in the works for years.

The city wants to move the platform from its current spot to a new one closer to downtown.

But now delays could mean the city will lose an important revenue source for the project.

The problem is the city is waiting for BNSF to approve the platform design since it would go on their property, but because that is taking so long, the city is hoping for an extension on a grant that would help fund the project.

City Manager David Varley said the $750,000 Iowa DOT grant they received for the project has to be used in a 10 year span and the city is just a few months from that deadline.

If the city doesn't get an extension, that could mean losing more than half of the funding for the project.

"As soon as we get these approved plans turned in, we've got everything on our end worked out and ready to turn in," City Manager David Varley said. "We are still trying to shoot for a date at the end of the year."

Amtrak officials met with residents Tuesday and talked about the future of service at the track and potential changes. 

Fort Madison averages 17 passengers a day and the city hopes to increase those numbers with a new platform downtown. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.