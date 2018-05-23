Sheaffer Pen Company Museum Closes - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Sheaffer Pen Company Museum Closes

Posted:
Closed sign with announcement on the door. Closed sign with announcement on the door.
Pens on display at the Sante Fe Depot. Pens on display at the Sante Fe Depot.
Announcement on the door. Announcement on the door.
Picture of the shipping truck in the display. Picture of the shipping truck in the display.
An old pen from the Tri-State Rodeo. An old pen from the Tri-State Rodeo.
FORT MADISON, Ia. (WGEM) -

A museum about a longtime Fort Madison business announced that it's closing its doors. 

The Sheaffer Pen Company Museum on 6th and Avenue G has a sign that says it closed its doors because of lack of financial support.

The museum holds pens and other displays from when the company started in 1913.  

"I would've like to see it survive but we draw a lot of people here and there is just countless pen collectors all around the world that will come back to see the home of Sheaffer Pen Company," Andy Andrews, North Lee County Historical Society President said. 

He said there is a meeting with board members Thursday to discuss what to do with some of the artifacts because a lot of the displays were donated from local residents.

He's also thinking about putting up more displays at the Sante Fe Depot. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.