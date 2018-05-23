Canton City Hall to renovate building

City hall in Canton, Missouri could soon get a makeover.

This comes after speculation that the city would buy a new building and move its administrative offices there.

Now, the city hopes to fund a renovation project for less than it would take to buy a new building.

"There's going to be challenges too as we are remodeling the building. What do we do with the areas that we are remodeling?" stated Mayor Jarrod Phillips. "What do we do with the records, the personnel and everything? So we're gonna have to address those issues as well. It's a multi-pronged approach that we're going to have to take."

Part of the renovations will make the current building handicap accessible by adding an elevator to get to the courtroom on the second floor.

The city has budgeted $300,000 dollars for the work.