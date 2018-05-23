Hundreds of volunteers set up flags at local veteran cemetery - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Hundreds of volunteers set up flags at local veteran cemetery

Posted:
By Kaylee Pfeiferling, Multimedia Journalist
Connect
Hundreds of volunteers pay their respects to fallen veterans. Hundreds of volunteers pay their respects to fallen veterans.
Volunteers put out American Flags at Sunset Cemetery in Quincy. Volunteers put out American Flags at Sunset Cemetery in Quincy.
Organizers say the number of volunteers they saw on Wednesday, was unlike anything they've seen before. Organizers say the number of volunteers they saw on Wednesday, was unlike anything they've seen before.
7,600 flags are now flying at Sunset Cemetery in Quincy. 7,600 flags are now flying at Sunset Cemetery in Quincy.
Volunteers put out American Flags at Sunset Cemetery in Quincy. Volunteers put out American Flags at Sunset Cemetery in Quincy.
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Hundreds of volunteers pay their respects to fallen veterans, just days before Memorial Day weekend. 

Members of the American Legion Post 37, along with boy scout troops, church groups and employees with the Illinois Veterans Home laid out 7,600 flags at Sunset Cemetery.

Organizers say the number of volunteers they saw on Wednesday, was unlike anything they've seen before. 

"It is a tribute to those that have gone before us and have sacrificed and lost their lives," said Commander Dale Hill of American Legion Post 37.  "There are actually four medal of honor recipients here at this cemetery."

Hill says the American Legion Post 37 will continue to make their rounds to other cemeteries in town to lay out flags for Memorial Day. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.