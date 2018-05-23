Familiar Territory: QND heads to Naperville to defend its title

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -- There were early season injuries which included a change in keepers and a far different postseason journey than a year ago featuring road trips totaling 848 miles.



But through it all the Quincy Notre Dame girls soccer team never took their eye off the prize.



The end result is a chance to defend their Class 1A state championship following Tuesday's 4-1 victory over Joliet Catholic in the Super-Sectional.



The Lady Raiders have scored 37 goals and allowed only two during the five-game playoff stretch, and need two more wins for the fifth state title in program history.



"We just have kids step up. They believe in themselves and we're really buying in to getting after it," head coach Mark Longo, winner of four state championships at QND, said.



"(We are) getting the ball, taking it down the line, attacking, and getting corner kicks, whatever we need to do. They're buying in to everything and they're doing a great job."



According to sophomore Taylor Keck, "We know that we have to play as a team and we can't play individually. When we play as a team we play better and create more opportunities to where we look better."



QND opens the state tournament with a familiar foe, Belleville Althoff.



The two squared off a month and a half ago and played to a 1-1 draw in Belleville in bitterly cold and windy conditions.



The Lady Raiders are eager for the rematch.



The winner is the odds on favorite to win it all.



"We just have to play how we know how to play, use our heads, and not make any dumb mistakes," senior Hannah Peters indicated.



"We have to play smart and play hard the entire time, and not give up or let down."



Junior Erin Barnes added: "I feel one thing that is going to be a key factor for us is to be together as a team. We have to work together, we have to communicate, and have fun too. This weekend is going to get us more close to each other and having that ability to be with your teammates is a big and key factor."



QND and Althoff will be the first semifinal Friday night with a 5 p.m. kickoff at North Central College in Naperville. The second semifinal features Winnetka North Shore Country Day and University High School from Chicago.