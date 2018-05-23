QPS expanding after school child care

Quincy Public Schools is planning on expanding its after school care program all the new elementary schools.

30 students took part in a pilot program At Lincoln-Douglas Elementary school this year. In the program, employees have the first choice, and if there are spots remaining, families can send their students as well.

Chief of Business Operations Ryan Whicker said many people are signing up for the program.

"Some early registration numbers that we have at the sites, Baldwin we've got 23 (kids), Harrison 15 (kids), Illes 31 (kids), Lincoln-Douglas 33 (kids), and Rooney 33(kids)."

The board also heard an update on school based healthcare, the final K-5 transition update, and approved a 2% salary increase for both union and non-union staff members. Part of the funding for that come from the state's new funding formula.