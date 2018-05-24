Iowa senator suspends gubernatorial campaign following misconduct allegations

Iowa Senator Nate Boulton announced Thursday that he was suspending his campaign for governor of Iowa.

Thursday's announcement came following a report on Wednesday by the Des Moines Register where three women reported that Boulton touched them inappropriately during separate incidents.

The announcement came via a letter to Boulton's friends and supporters, in which Boulton states:

These last 48 hours have been trying. I again offer an apology to those whom I have harmed in any way. It is my hope there is some positive that can come from this moment as we strive to be the better people we can be in the coming days, weeks, months, and years. I know that will be my task moving on from here. Thank you to everyone who stood with me in this campaign, especially the countless working families of the labor movement who joined me in this race and must now continue to fight for their way of life in this state. While I depart this campaign for governor with a heavy heart, I remain resolved to the greater cause of creating a future Iowa we all can be proud to call our home.

Boulton was in a six-way race for the Democratic nomination for governor.