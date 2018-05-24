Brown County Middle School awarded STEM Fusion grant

Brown County Middle School in Mount Sterling was one of twenty-five schools in Illinois awarded a three-year Bicentennial STEM Fusion Campaign grant.

The STEM Fusion program focuses on promoting careers in Science, Technology, Engineering or Math (STEM).

Karen Jirjis, Brown County Middle School Principal said, "This is going to bring for our students, opportunities of inquiry based learning and more hands on math and science. It's supposed to be designed and I know it will be, to increase their curiosity about math and science and maybe lead more into careers within those areas."

Jirjis says the school will now spend the summer planning new lessons thanks to the grant money.

In addition to the middle school, the Brown County School District also received grant money to be used at the Pikeland Community School.

More than 100 schools applied for the 25 STEM Fusion programs made available through the Illinois Bicentennial.

The 25 schools selected serve predominately underserved populations who demonstrated a commitment to embedding IMSA Fusion into their curriculum and presented a sustainability plan to carry the program forward after the three-year award period expires. STEM training is considered critical to work in the future.