Safety, gas prices top of mind during holiday travel

Many will be hitting the road for Memorial Day weekend and Missouri State Highway Patrol is kicking off their with extra troopers out monitoring roads. Sergeant Eric Brown says drivers need to plan ahead for trips and avoid speeding, along with putting down cell phones while driving.

"Obeying all the traffic laws are very important, a traffic crash will ruin a great weekend such as memorial weekend, which is really the unofficial start of summer for a lot of people, not following vehicles to closely and fasten your seat belt at all times those are very important," Sergeant Brown said.

He added they will also be patrolling the water and if you plan on using a boat make sure it has the proper safety gear required by law.

An estimated 37 million people are expected to travel during the weekend and the national gas price is around $2.93, the highest price point going into the Memorial Day weekend since 2014, according to Triple AAA.

WGEM spotted gas costing $2.89 per gallon at a Shell Gas Station in West Quincy and across the river in Illinois it is at $3. In Lee County, Iowa gas is $2.71 per gallon.

To read the national average gas price map by Triple A click here.

