Remembering a Tri-State native lost at sea

A Tri-State man lost at sea 50 years ago and his crew will be honored this Memorial Day Weekend in Norfolk, Virginia.

William Schoonover of Liberty, Illinois, enlisted in the Navy in 1967 and was on the USS Scorpion when it disappeared in 1968. Schoonover's brother, Scott Schoonover said May 21, 1968 was the last day ship made contact with the Navy and on May 27, 1968 the ship was reported missing. Scott said on June 5, 1968 the Navy declared the ship lost and all on board were presumed dead. Later that year, October 30, the submarine was found 10,000 feet underwater in the Atlantic Ocean about 400 miles from the Azores islands, that's about 900 miles off the coast of Portugal.

Scott is heading to Norfolk with his family this weekend to honor his brother.

"It's been a long journey and it'll never be done," said Scott. "The fact when somebody is lost at sea and there's not a body recovered, it's a little bit different, because you don't have that closer and I don't know if that will ever go away."

Even though Scott was a young child when it happened, he'll always remember his brother.

"Since I can remember, I have never missed a Memorial Day Service somewhere, no matter where I am at," Scott said. "Usually, I attend one of the one the Liberty American Legion has, here in Liberty. I have not missed one, because it's kind of an annual honoring of my brother, in my mind, because it happened so close to that date. "

This is the first memorial to honor the 99 men who died on the USS Scorpion, marking 50 years since the ship went missing.