Macomb to lose a grocery store, future development planned

The Macomb Area Economic Development Corporation has reported that Macomb will be losing a grocery store.

Officials stated that Niemann Foods announced Thursday morning that they will be doing a complete redevelopment of their corner grocery store lot at 101 South Dudley St.

Niemann's will no longer have a traditional grocery store in Macomb, but they will be building a new Haymakers convenience store and gas station that will sell limited grocery items as well as prepared foods, according to officials.

The current County Market will be demolished to make room for the new construction.

Officials stated Niemann's will also construct a Pet Supplies Plus and a Wash 'n' Win, laundromat on its southwest corner.

The $6M redevelopment project will begin next month.