American Red Cross 12 Hours of Giving Blood Donation

If you are looking for a way to help those in need, The American Red Cross is asking you to donate blood for their 14th Annual 12 Hours of Giving Summer Blood Drive.

On Thursday the American Red Cross is preparing for their blood drive that runs from 7 am to 7 pm on Friday at Madison Park Christian Church, 4700 Broadway Street. The American Red Cross said your blood donation can help save multiple lives.

"The can do different things with the donated blood and it can go to different people who are in different need; sickle cell anemia, maybe someone who's needing a transfusion because they're going though chemotherapy, maybe they are a trauma patient, may there's other medical needs that they need," said Jim Whitfield with the American Red Cross. "So, one pint of blood benefits three people."

Walk-ins are accepted or you can schedule an appointment. To schedule an appointment and for more details click here.