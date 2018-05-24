Body found in Mississippi River near Keokuk

A body was found Thursday afternoon in the Mississippi river just north of the Keokuk Yacht Club

The body was pulled from the river around 5 p.m.

Witnesses said the body was found in the middle of the channel.

Authorities say the body was found north of the Keokuk Yacht Club

Authorities pulled a body from the Mississippi River near Keokuk Thursday afternoon, according to Keokuk firefighters.

Boaters reported Thursday afternoon that they'd spotted the body near the Keokuk Yacht Club.

Fire officials said the body was found in the middle of the channel just north of the Keokuk Yacht Club around 4:28 Thursday afternoon.

Fire crews took a boat out on the river with Keokuk Police to remove the body. Authorities said the body was so badly decomposed it wasn't clear whether the person had been injured in a crime or accident.

"You never know when these certain things are going to happen." said Keokuk Assistant Fire Chief Pat McNally. "A couple of years ago, unfortunately, we did have a series of events here where we had five people end up drowned or go missing in the river in our area. Last year, fortunately, I don't believe we had one so you just never know."

It's unclear who the person is or what the circumstances are behind the body found.

On Friday the Keokuk Police Department reported that the body was taken to the Decedent Care Unit at the University of Iowa in Iowa City and an autopsy was scheduled for the same day.

Keokuk Police are investigating what happened but no word on if there was foul play involved.