Students graduate from Chaddock

By Gene Kennedy, Anchor
WEST QUINCY, Mo. (WGEM) -

Several students celebrated Thursday as they graduated from a Quincy school that helps students with emotional and behavioral issues.

Seven students graduated at Chaddock School. Administrators say it's not only a chance to celebrate the students' progress, but also their families and Chaddock staff who've helped them get to this point. Administrators also discussed what's next for the graduates.

"They all have different expectations,"  Director of Education, Cory Powell said. "We've worked on transition plans for all of our students. a lot of them will go into the workforce. some will go into college course work. everybody's in a different spot."

Chaddock says it offers specialized education, a group home and transitional care for youth who've experienced abuse and neglect.

